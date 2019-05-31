IZMO Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 5.71 crore, up 3.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.71 crore in March 2019 up 3.93% from Rs. 5.49 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.37 crore in March 2019 up 60.23% from Rs. 3.45 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2019 up 136.67% from Rs. 1.50 crore in March 2018.

IZMO shares closed at 57.55 on May 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -6.88% returns over the last 6 months and -47.08% over the last 12 months.