IZMO Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 5.71 crore, up 3.93% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IZMO are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.71 crore in March 2019 up 3.93% from Rs. 5.49 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.37 crore in March 2019 up 60.23% from Rs. 3.45 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2019 up 136.67% from Rs. 1.50 crore in March 2018.
IZMO shares closed at 57.55 on May 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -6.88% returns over the last 6 months and -47.08% over the last 12 months.
|
|IZMO
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.71
|6.72
|5.49
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.71
|6.72
|5.49
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.13
|0.10
|0.27
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.37
|4.26
|4.84
|Depreciation
|1.10
|0.38
|0.68
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.28
|1.39
|2.28
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.17
|0.59
|-2.59
|Other Income
|0.62
|-0.14
|0.41
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.55
|0.45
|-2.18
|Interest
|0.19
|0.34
|0.28
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.74
|0.12
|-2.47
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.74
|0.12
|-2.47
|Tax
|0.64
|--
|0.99
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.37
|0.12
|-3.45
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.37
|0.12
|-3.45
|Equity Share Capital
|13.07
|12.90
|12.82
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|156.23
|156.57
|155.03
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.05
|0.09
|-2.69
|Diluted EPS
|-1.05
|0.09
|-2.69
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.05
|0.09
|-2.69
|Diluted EPS
|-1.05
|0.09
|-2.69
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited