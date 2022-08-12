IZMO Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.43 crore, up 39.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.43 crore in June 2022 up 39.66% from Rs. 6.04 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022 up 112.78% from Rs. 0.43 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2022 up 925% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2021.

IZMO EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.33 in June 2021.

IZMO shares closed at 72.40 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.17% returns over the last 6 months and -33.67% over the last 12 months.