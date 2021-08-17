IZMO Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6.04 crore, up 12.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.04 crore in June 2021 up 12.44% from Rs. 5.37 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.43 crore in June 2021 up 10.87% from Rs. 0.48 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2021 up 130.77% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2020.

IZMO shares closed at 101.15 on August 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given 113.85% returns over the last 6 months and 219.09% over the last 12 months.