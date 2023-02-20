IZMO Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.27 crore, up 5.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.27 crore in December 2022 up 5.73% from Rs. 7.83 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2022 down 70.41% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2022 down 28.81% from Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2021.