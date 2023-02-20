IZMO Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.27 crore, up 5.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.27 crore in December 2022 up 5.73% from Rs. 7.83 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2022 down 70.41% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2022 down 28.81% from Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2021.

IZMO EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.14 in December 2021.

IZMO shares closed at 89.15 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 26.81% returns over the last 6 months and -7.62% over the last 12 months.