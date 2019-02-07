IZMO Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 6.72 crore, up 5.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.72 crore in December 2018 up 5.33% from Rs. 6.38 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2018 down 93.47% from Rs. 1.77 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.83 crore in December 2018 down 62.61% from Rs. 2.22 crore in December 2017.

IZMO EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.09 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.38 in December 2017.

IZMO shares closed at 51.00 on February 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given -38.92% returns over the last 6 months and -36.37% over the last 12 months.