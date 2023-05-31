IZMO Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 43.66 crore, up 15.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 43.66 crore in March 2023 up 15.52% from Rs. 37.80 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.29 crore in March 2023 up 37.62% from Rs. 6.03 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.51 crore in March 2023 up 32.8% from Rs. 9.42 crore in March 2022.

IZMO EPS has increased to Rs. 6.19 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.51 in March 2022.

IZMO shares closed at 156.30 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 79.55% returns over the last 6 months and 117.84% over the last 12 months.