    IZMO Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 43.66 crore, up 15.52% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 03:58 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IZMO are:

    Net Sales at Rs 43.66 crore in March 2023 up 15.52% from Rs. 37.80 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.29 crore in March 2023 up 37.62% from Rs. 6.03 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.51 crore in March 2023 up 32.8% from Rs. 9.42 crore in March 2022.

    IZMO EPS has increased to Rs. 6.19 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.51 in March 2022.

    IZMO shares closed at 156.30 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 79.55% returns over the last 6 months and 117.84% over the last 12 months.

    IZMO
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations43.6639.7437.80
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations43.6639.7437.80
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.130.130.45
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost18.5317.8714.22
    Depreciation3.533.273.24
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.8512.2715.10
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.636.204.78
    Other Income0.350.391.40
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.986.596.18
    Interest0.170.060.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.816.536.12
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax8.816.536.12
    Tax0.52--0.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.296.536.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.296.536.03
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates8.296.536.03
    Equity Share Capital13.3913.3913.36
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.194.884.51
    Diluted EPS6.194.884.51
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.194.884.51
    Diluted EPS6.194.884.51
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

