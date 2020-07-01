IZMO Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 33.36 crore, down 2.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.36 crore in March 2020 down 2.12% from Rs. 34.08 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.49 crore in March 2020 up 534.87% from Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.61 crore in March 2020 up 21.95% from Rs. 7.06 crore in March 2019.

IZMO EPS has increased to Rs. 2.67 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.42 in March 2019.

IZMO shares closed at 22.45 on June 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given -2.60% returns over the last 6 months and -50.93% over the last 12 months.