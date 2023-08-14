English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    IZMO Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 41.49 crore, up 19.4% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 02:34 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IZMO are:

    Net Sales at Rs 41.49 crore in June 2023 up 19.4% from Rs. 34.75 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.01 crore in June 2023 up 138.77% from Rs. 2.10 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.29 crore in June 2023 up 117.56% from Rs. 4.27 crore in June 2022.

    IZMO EPS has increased to Rs. 3.73 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.57 in June 2022.

    IZMO shares closed at 166.05 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 112.88% returns over the last 6 months and 129.35% over the last 12 months.

    IZMO
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations41.4943.6634.75
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations41.4943.6634.75
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.170.130.09
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost19.4818.5316.26
    Depreciation4.023.532.12
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses13.5612.8515.83
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.268.630.45
    Other Income1.010.351.71
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.278.982.15
    Interest0.260.170.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.018.812.10
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.018.812.10
    Tax--0.52--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.018.292.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.018.292.10
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates5.018.292.10
    Equity Share Capital13.4213.3913.36
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.736.191.57
    Diluted EPS3.736.191.57
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.736.191.57
    Diluted EPS3.736.191.57
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #IZMO #Results
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 02:11 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!