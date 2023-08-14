IZMO Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 41.49 crore, up 19.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 41.49 crore in June 2023 up 19.4% from Rs. 34.75 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.01 crore in June 2023 up 138.77% from Rs. 2.10 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.29 crore in June 2023 up 117.56% from Rs. 4.27 crore in June 2022.

IZMO EPS has increased to Rs. 3.73 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.57 in June 2022.

IZMO shares closed at 166.05 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 112.88% returns over the last 6 months and 129.35% over the last 12 months.