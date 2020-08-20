IZMO Consolidated June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 24.65 crore, up 16.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.65 crore in June 2020 up 16.91% from Rs. 21.09 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.30 crore in June 2020 up 73.66% from Rs. 0.75 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.22 crore in June 2020 up 1.56% from Rs. 5.14 crore in June 2019.

IZMO EPS has increased to Rs. 1.00 in June 2020 from Rs. 0.57 in June 2019.

IZMO shares closed at 33.70 on August 19, 2020 (NSE) and has given 19.50% returns over the last 6 months and 14.82% over the last 12 months.