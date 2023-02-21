IZMO Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 39.74 crore, up 12.83% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IZMO are:Net Sales at Rs 39.74 crore in December 2022 up 12.83% from Rs. 35.22 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.53 crore in December 2022 up 4% from Rs. 6.28 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.86 crore in December 2022 up 4.23% from Rs. 9.46 crore in December 2021.
IZMO EPS has increased to Rs. 4.88 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.70 in December 2021.
|IZMO shares closed at 97.55 on February 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 41.48% returns over the last 6 months and 11.81% over the last 12 months.
|IZMO
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|39.74
|35.68
|35.22
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|39.74
|35.68
|35.22
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.13
|0.28
|0.07
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|17.87
|17.37
|13.54
|Depreciation
|3.27
|2.71
|3.10
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|12.27
|13.07
|14.55
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.20
|2.25
|3.96
|Other Income
|0.39
|1.08
|2.40
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.59
|3.33
|6.36
|Interest
|0.06
|0.06
|0.08
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|6.53
|3.26
|6.28
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|6.53
|3.26
|6.28
|Tax
|--
|0.17
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|6.53
|3.09
|6.28
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|6.53
|3.09
|6.28
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|6.53
|3.09
|6.28
|Equity Share Capital
|13.39
|13.39
|13.36
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.88
|2.31
|4.70
|Diluted EPS
|4.88
|2.31
|4.70
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.88
|2.31
|4.70
|Diluted EPS
|4.88
|2.31
|4.70
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited