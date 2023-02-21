English
    IZMO Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 39.74 crore, up 12.83% Y-o-Y

    February 21, 2023 / 10:30 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IZMO are:Net Sales at Rs 39.74 crore in December 2022 up 12.83% from Rs. 35.22 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.53 crore in December 2022 up 4% from Rs. 6.28 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.86 crore in December 2022 up 4.23% from Rs. 9.46 crore in December 2021.
    IZMO EPS has increased to Rs. 4.88 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.70 in December 2021.IZMO shares closed at 97.55 on February 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 41.48% returns over the last 6 months and 11.81% over the last 12 months.
    IZMO
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations39.7435.6835.22
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations39.7435.6835.22
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.130.280.07
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost17.8717.3713.54
    Depreciation3.272.713.10
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.2713.0714.55
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.202.253.96
    Other Income0.391.082.40
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.593.336.36
    Interest0.060.060.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.533.266.28
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.533.266.28
    Tax--0.17--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.533.096.28
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.533.096.28
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates6.533.096.28
    Equity Share Capital13.3913.3913.36
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.882.314.70
    Diluted EPS4.882.314.70
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.882.314.70
    Diluted EPS4.882.314.70
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 21, 2023 10:22 am