IZMO Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 21.52 crore, up 29.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.52 crore in December 2018 up 29.28% from Rs. 16.64 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.71 crore in December 2018 down 14.7% from Rs. 3.18 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.21 crore in December 2018 up 42.49% from Rs. 5.06 crore in December 2017.

IZMO EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.11 in December 2018 from Rs. 2.48 in December 2017.

IZMO shares closed at 51.00 on February 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given -38.92% returns over the last 6 months and -36.37% over the last 12 months.