Iykot Hitech Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.83 crore, up 78.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.83 crore in September 2021 up 78.24% from Rs. 1.59 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2021 down 42.31% from Rs. 0.24 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.23 crore in September 2021 down 17.86% from Rs. 0.28 crore in September 2020.

Iykot Hitech EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.23 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.40 in September 2020.

Iykot Hitech shares closed at 9.22 on October 27, 2021 (BSE)