    Iykot Hitech Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, down 88.14% Y-o-Y

    May 18, 2023 / 10:08 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Iykot Hitech Toolroom are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in March 2023 down 88.14% from Rs. 1.12 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2023 down 98.13% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2023 down 100% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022.

    Iykot Hitech shares closed at 22.61 on May 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 39.14% returns over the last 6 months and 53.81% over the last 12 months.

    Iykot Hitech Toolroom
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.130.221.12
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.130.221.12
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.020.050.34
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.010.070.35
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.170.190.21
    Depreciation0.050.040.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.290.310.38
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.41-0.42-0.19
    Other Income0.040.020.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.37-0.40-0.19
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.37-0.40-0.19
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.37-0.40-0.19
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.37-0.40-0.19
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.37-0.40-0.19
    Equity Share Capital3.043.043.04
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.61-0.65-0.30
    Diluted EPS-0.61-0.65-0.30
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.61-0.65-0.30
    Diluted EPS-0.61-0.65-0.30
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 18, 2023 10:04 pm