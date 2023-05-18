Iykot Hitech Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, down 88.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in March 2023 down 88.14% from Rs. 1.12 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2023 down 98.13% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2023 down 100% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022.

Iykot Hitech shares closed at 22.61 on May 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 39.14% returns over the last 6 months and 53.81% over the last 12 months.