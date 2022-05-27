Iykot Hitech Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.12 crore, down 25.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.12 crore in March 2022 down 25.7% from Rs. 1.51 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2022 up 18.97% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022 up 15.79% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2021.

Iykot Hitech shares closed at 13.94 on May 26, 2022 (BSE) and has given 45.97% returns over the last 6 months