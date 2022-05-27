Iykot Hitech Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.12 crore, down 25.7% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Iykot Hitech Toolroom are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.12 crore in March 2022 down 25.7% from Rs. 1.51 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2022 up 18.97% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022 up 15.79% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2021.
Iykot Hitech shares closed at 13.94 on May 26, 2022 (BSE) and has given 45.97% returns over the last 6 months
|
|Iykot Hitech Toolroom
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.12
|3.19
|1.51
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.12
|3.19
|1.51
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.34
|2.21
|1.26
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.35
|0.00
|-0.10
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.21
|0.26
|0.23
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.04
|0.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.38
|0.50
|0.35
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.19
|0.18
|-0.27
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.02
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.19
|0.20
|-0.23
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.19
|0.20
|-0.23
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.19
|0.20
|-0.23
|Tax
|--
|0.06
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.19
|0.14
|-0.23
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.19
|0.14
|-0.23
|Equity Share Capital
|3.04
|3.04
|3.04
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.30
|0.23
|-0.38
|Diluted EPS
|-0.30
|0.23
|-0.38
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.30
|0.23
|-0.38
|Diluted EPS
|-0.30
|0.23
|-0.38
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited