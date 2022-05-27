 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Iykot Hitech Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.12 crore, down 25.7% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 12:46 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Iykot Hitech Toolroom are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.12 crore in March 2022 down 25.7% from Rs. 1.51 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2022 up 18.97% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022 up 15.79% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2021.

Iykot Hitech shares closed at 13.94 on May 26, 2022 (BSE) and has given 45.97% returns over the last 6 months

Iykot Hitech Toolroom
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.12 3.19 1.51
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.12 3.19 1.51
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.34 2.21 1.26
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.35 0.00 -0.10
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.21 0.26 0.23
Depreciation 0.03 0.04 0.04
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.38 0.50 0.35
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.19 0.18 -0.27
Other Income 0.00 0.02 0.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.19 0.20 -0.23
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.19 0.20 -0.23
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.19 0.20 -0.23
Tax -- 0.06 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.19 0.14 -0.23
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.19 0.14 -0.23
Equity Share Capital 3.04 3.04 3.04
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.30 0.23 -0.38
Diluted EPS -0.30 0.23 -0.38
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.30 0.23 -0.38
Diluted EPS -0.30 0.23 -0.38
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 27, 2022 12:41 pm
