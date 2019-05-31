Iykot Hitech Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.13 crore, up 20.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.13 crore in March 2019 up 20.57% from Rs. 0.93 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2019 down 77.26% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2019 down 160% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2018.

Iykot Hitech shares closed at 6.00 on April 05, 2019 (BSE)