Iykot Hitech Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.13 crore, up 20.57% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Iykot Hitech Toolroom are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.13 crore in March 2019 up 20.57% from Rs. 0.93 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2019 down 77.26% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2019 down 160% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2018.
Iykot Hitech shares closed at 6.00 on April 05, 2019 (BSE)
|
|Iykot Hitech Toolroom
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.13
|3.23
|0.93
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.13
|3.23
|0.93
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.66
|1.74
|0.43
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.03
|0.12
|-0.02
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.23
|0.00
|0.22
|Depreciation
|0.04
|0.04
|0.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.36
|0.58
|0.35
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.20
|0.74
|-0.09
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.01
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.17
|0.75
|-0.09
|Interest
|--
|0.27
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.17
|0.48
|-0.10
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.17
|0.48
|-0.10
|Tax
|--
|0.12
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.17
|0.36
|-0.10
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.17
|0.36
|-0.10
|Equity Share Capital
|3.04
|3.04
|3.04
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.28
|0.59
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.28
|0.59
|0.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.28
|0.59
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.28
|0.59
|0.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited