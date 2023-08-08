Iykot Hitech Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.66 crore, down 8.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.66 crore in June 2023 down 8.51% from Rs. 0.72 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2023 down 97.21% from Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2023 down 118.75% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2022.

Iykot Hitech shares closed at 17.86 on August 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given 1.19% returns over the last 6 months and 12.90% over the last 12 months.