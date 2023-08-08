English
    Iykot Hitech Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.66 crore, down 8.51% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 06:16 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Iykot Hitech Toolroom are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.66 crore in June 2023 down 8.51% from Rs. 0.72 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2023 down 97.21% from Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2023 down 118.75% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2022.

    Iykot Hitech shares closed at 17.86 on August 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given 1.19% returns over the last 6 months and 12.90% over the last 12 months.

    Iykot Hitech Toolroom
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.660.130.72
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.660.130.72
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.580.020.41
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.020.01-0.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.140.170.22
    Depreciation0.040.050.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.350.290.29
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.42-0.41-0.22
    Other Income0.030.040.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.39-0.37-0.20
    Interest0.01----
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.40-0.37-0.20
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.40-0.37-0.20
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.40-0.37-0.20
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.40-0.37-0.20
    Equity Share Capital3.043.043.04
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.66-0.61-0.34
    Diluted EPS-0.66-0.61-0.34
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.66-0.61-0.34
    Diluted EPS-0.66-0.61-0.34
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

