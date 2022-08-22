 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Iykot Hitech Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.72 crore, down 41.31% Y-o-Y

Aug 22, 2022 / 03:11 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Iykot Hitech Toolroom are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.72 crore in June 2022 down 41.31% from Rs. 1.23 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2022 down 464.71% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2022 down 245.45% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2021.

Iykot Hitech shares closed at 20.10 on August 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given 29.68% returns over the last 6 months

Iykot Hitech Toolroom
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.72 1.12 1.21
Other Operating Income -- -- 0.02
Total Income From Operations 0.72 1.12 1.23
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.41 0.34 0.46
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.01 0.35 0.17
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.22 0.21 0.21
Depreciation 0.04 0.03 0.04
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.29 0.38 0.28
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.22 -0.19 0.07
Other Income 0.02 0.00 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.20 -0.19 0.07
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.20 -0.19 0.07
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.20 -0.19 0.07
Tax -- -- 0.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.20 -0.19 0.06
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.20 -0.19 0.06
Equity Share Capital 3.04 3.04 3.04
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.34 -0.30 0.09
Diluted EPS -0.34 -0.30 0.09
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.34 -0.30 0.09
Diluted EPS -0.34 -0.30 0.09
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Aug 22, 2022 02:33 pm
