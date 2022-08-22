Iykot Hitech Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.72 crore, down 41.31% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Iykot Hitech Toolroom are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.72 crore in June 2022 down 41.31% from Rs. 1.23 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2022 down 464.71% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2022 down 245.45% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2021.
Iykot Hitech shares closed at 20.10 on August 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given 29.68% returns over the last 6 months
|
|Iykot Hitech Toolroom
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.72
|1.12
|1.21
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|0.02
|Total Income From Operations
|0.72
|1.12
|1.23
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.41
|0.34
|0.46
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.01
|0.35
|0.17
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.22
|0.21
|0.21
|Depreciation
|0.04
|0.03
|0.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.29
|0.38
|0.28
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.22
|-0.19
|0.07
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.00
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.20
|-0.19
|0.07
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.20
|-0.19
|0.07
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.20
|-0.19
|0.07
|Tax
|--
|--
|0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.20
|-0.19
|0.06
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.20
|-0.19
|0.06
|Equity Share Capital
|3.04
|3.04
|3.04
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.34
|-0.30
|0.09
|Diluted EPS
|-0.34
|-0.30
|0.09
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.34
|-0.30
|0.09
|Diluted EPS
|-0.34
|-0.30
|0.09
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited