Iykot Hitech Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.72 crore, down 41.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.72 crore in June 2022 down 41.31% from Rs. 1.23 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2022 down 464.71% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2022 down 245.45% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2021.

Iykot Hitech shares closed at 20.10 on August 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given 29.68% returns over the last 6 months