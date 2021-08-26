Iykot Hitech Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.23 crore, up 434.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.23 crore in June 2021 up 434.07% from Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2021 up 117.21% from Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2021 up 137.93% from Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2020.

Iykot Hitech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.09 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.53 in June 2020.

Iykot Hitech shares closed at 13.65 on July 19, 2021 (BSE)