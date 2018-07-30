Iykot Hitech standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 1.57 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 1.57 0.93 0.98 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1.57 0.93 0.98 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 1.01 0.43 0.60 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.03 -0.02 -0.09 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.24 0.22 0.24 Depreciation 0.04 0.04 0.04 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.41 0.35 0.36 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.16 -0.09 -0.17 Other Income -- -- 0.14 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.16 -0.09 -0.03 Interest 0.00 0.01 0.02 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.16 -0.10 -0.05 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -0.16 -0.10 -0.05 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.16 -0.10 -0.05 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.16 -0.10 -0.05 Equity Share Capital 3.04 3.04 3.04 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- 0.42 Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.26 0.01 -0.08 Diluted EPS -0.26 0.01 -0.08 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.26 0.01 -0.08 Diluted EPS -0.26 0.01 -0.08 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- 0.30 Share Holding (%) -- -- 49.00 Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- 0.31 - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- 100.00 - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- 51.00 Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited