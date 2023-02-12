 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Iykot Hitech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore, down 92.95% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 11:11 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Iykot Hitech Toolroom are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore in December 2022 down 92.95% from Rs. 3.19 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2022 down 378.87% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2022 down 250% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2021.

Iykot Hitech Toolroom
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.22 1.17 3.19
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.22 1.17 3.19
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.05 0.73 2.21
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.07 0.00 0.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.19 0.22 0.26
Depreciation 0.04 0.04 0.04
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.31 0.35 0.50
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.42 -0.17 0.18
Other Income 0.02 0.02 0.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.40 -0.15 0.20
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.40 -0.15 0.20
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.40 -0.15 0.20
Tax -- -- 0.06
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.40 -0.15 0.14
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.40 -0.15 0.14
Equity Share Capital 3.04 3.04 3.04
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.65 -0.24 0.23
Diluted EPS -0.65 -0.24 0.23
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.65 -0.24 0.23
Diluted EPS -0.65 -0.24 0.23
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited