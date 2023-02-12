Iykot Hitech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore, down 92.95% Y-o-Y
February 12, 2023 / 11:11 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Iykot Hitech Toolroom are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore in December 2022 down 92.95% from Rs. 3.19 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2022 down 378.87% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2022 down 250% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2021.
Iykot Hitech shares closed at 24.35 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 4.73% returns over the last 6 months and 16.51% over the last 12 months.
|Iykot Hitech Toolroom
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.22
|1.17
|3.19
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.22
|1.17
|3.19
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.05
|0.73
|2.21
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.07
|0.00
|0.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.19
|0.22
|0.26
|Depreciation
|0.04
|0.04
|0.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.31
|0.35
|0.50
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.42
|-0.17
|0.18
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.40
|-0.15
|0.20
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.40
|-0.15
|0.20
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.40
|-0.15
|0.20
|Tax
|--
|--
|0.06
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.40
|-0.15
|0.14
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.40
|-0.15
|0.14
|Equity Share Capital
|3.04
|3.04
|3.04
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.65
|-0.24
|0.23
|Diluted EPS
|-0.65
|-0.24
|0.23
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.65
|-0.24
|0.23
|Diluted EPS
|-0.65
|-0.24
|0.23
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
