Iykot Hitech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore, down 92.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore in December 2022 down 92.95% from Rs. 3.19 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2022 down 378.87% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2022 down 250% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2021.

Iykot Hitech shares closed at 24.35 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 4.73% returns over the last 6 months and 16.51% over the last 12 months.