Iykot Hitech Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.95 crore, up 29.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.95 crore in December 2020 up 29.97% from Rs. 2.27 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2020 up 718.18% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2020 up 263.64% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2019.

Iykot Hitech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.48 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.07 in December 2019.

Iykot Hitech shares closed at 8.06 on March 01, 2021 (BSE) and has given 50.65% returns over the last 6 months