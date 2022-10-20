IWML Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 47.78 crore, up 81.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 47.78 crore in September 2022 up 81.13% from Rs. 26.38 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 264.35 crore in September 2022 up 151.45% from Rs. 105.13 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 288.39 crore in September 2022 up 130.53% from Rs. 125.10 crore in September 2021.

IWML EPS has increased to Rs. 29.77 in September 2022 from Rs. 11.92 in September 2021.

IWML shares closed at 1,894.80 on October 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.06% returns over the last 6 months and 14.41% over the last 12 months.