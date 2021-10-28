IWML Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 26.38 crore, up 215.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.38 crore in September 2021 up 215.39% from Rs. 8.36 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 105.13 crore in September 2021 down 69.57% from Rs. 345.53 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 125.10 crore in September 2021 down 64.75% from Rs. 354.87 crore in September 2020.

IWML EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.92 in September 2021 from Rs. 39.60 in September 2020.

IWML shares closed at 1,572.10 on October 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 39.79% returns over the last 6 months and 75.24% over the last 12 months.