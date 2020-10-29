IWML Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 8.36 crore, down 92.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.36 crore in September 2020 down 92.4% from Rs. 110.01 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 345.53 crore in September 2020 up 96.61% from Rs. 175.75 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 354.87 crore in September 2020 up 70.4% from Rs. 208.26 crore in September 2019.

IWML EPS has increased to Rs. 39.60 in September 2020 from Rs. 20.24 in September 2019.

IWML shares closed at 925.00 on October 28, 2020 (NSE) and has given 2.93% returns over the last 6 months and -28.87% over the last 12 months.