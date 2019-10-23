App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2019 12:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IWML Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 110.01 crore, down 35.55% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IIFL Wealth Management Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 110.01 crore in September 2019 down 35.55% from Rs. 170.69 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 175.75 crore in September 2019 up 35.71% from Rs. 129.50 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 208.26 crore in September 2019 up 22.03% from Rs. 170.66 crore in September 2018.

IWML EPS has increased to Rs. 20.24 in September 2019 from Rs. 15.28 in September 2018.

IWML shares closed at 1,187.35 on October 22, 2019 (NSE)

IIFL Wealth Management Limited
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'19Jun'19Sep'18
Net Sales/Income from operations110.0155.93170.69
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations110.0155.93170.69
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost48.3146.7953.16
Depreciation7.567.113.70
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies0.000.00--
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses32.4540.4843.60
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.69-38.4570.23
Other Income179.014.3896.73
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax200.70-34.08166.96
Interest16.0013.515.35
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax184.70-47.59161.61
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax184.70-47.59161.61
Tax8.95-16.6232.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities175.75-30.96129.50
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period175.75-30.96129.50
Equity Share Capital17.3717.0316.90
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS20.24-3.6415.28
Diluted EPS19.96-3.5414.80
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS20.24-3.6415.28
Diluted EPS19.96-3.5414.80
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



First Published on Oct 23, 2019 12:10 pm

tags #Earnings First-Cut #IIFL Wealth Management Limited #IWML #Miscellaneous #Results

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

