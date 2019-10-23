IWML Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 110.01 crore, down 35.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 110.01 crore in September 2019 down 35.55% from Rs. 170.69 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 175.75 crore in September 2019 up 35.71% from Rs. 129.50 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 208.26 crore in September 2019 up 22.03% from Rs. 170.66 crore in September 2018.

IWML EPS has increased to Rs. 20.24 in September 2019 from Rs. 15.28 in September 2018.

IWML shares closed at 1,187.35 on October 22, 2019 (NSE)