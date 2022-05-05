 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

IWML Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.06 crore, down 74.35% Y-o-Y

May 05, 2022 / 09:59 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IIFL Wealth Management Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 14.06 crore in March 2022 down 74.35% from Rs. 54.80 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 238.12 crore in March 2022 down 7.8% from Rs. 258.27 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 284.85 crore in March 2022 up 0.33% from Rs. 283.91 crore in March 2021.

IWML EPS has decreased to Rs. 26.85 in March 2022 from Rs. 29.42 in March 2021.

IWML shares closed at 1,727.70 on May 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 7.79% returns over the last 6 months and 52.82% over the last 12 months.

IIFL Wealth Management Limited
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 14.06 8.40 54.80
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 14.06 8.40 54.80
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 14.62 15.18 7.55
Depreciation 2.82 2.79 2.88
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 3.14 0.08 1.10
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 8.87 5.40 6.39
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -15.40 -15.04 36.88
Other Income 297.43 43.21 244.15
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 282.03 28.17 281.03
Interest 10.93 12.98 9.70
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 271.10 15.20 271.34
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 271.10 15.20 271.34
Tax 32.98 -2.75 13.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 238.12 17.95 258.27
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 238.12 17.95 258.27
Equity Share Capital 17.74 17.73 17.58
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 26.85 2.03 29.42
Diluted EPS 26.32 1.99 29.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 26.85 2.03 29.42
Diluted EPS 26.32 1.99 29.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #IIFL Wealth Management Limited #IWML #Results
first published: May 5, 2022 09:55 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.