IWML Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.06 crore, down 74.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.06 crore in March 2022 down 74.35% from Rs. 54.80 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 238.12 crore in March 2022 down 7.8% from Rs. 258.27 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 284.85 crore in March 2022 up 0.33% from Rs. 283.91 crore in March 2021.

IWML EPS has decreased to Rs. 26.85 in March 2022 from Rs. 29.42 in March 2021.

IWML shares closed at 1,525.10 on June 06, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.04% returns over the last 6 months and 29.20% over the last 12 months.