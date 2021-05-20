IWML Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 54.80 crore, down 40.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 54.80 crore in March 2021 down 40.94% from Rs. 92.79 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 258.27 crore in March 2021 up 502.17% from Rs. 42.89 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 283.91 crore in March 2021 up 303.22% from Rs. 70.41 crore in March 2020.

IWML EPS has increased to Rs. 29.42 in March 2021 from Rs. 4.92 in March 2020.

IWML shares closed at 1,106.90 on May 19, 2021 (NSE) and has given 10.86% returns over the last 6 months and 32.97% over the last 12 months.