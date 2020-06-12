IWML Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 92.79 crore, up 14.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 92.79 crore in March 2020 up 14.49% from Rs. 81.05 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.89 crore in March 2020 up 571.9% from Rs. 9.09 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 70.41 crore in March 2020 up 29237.5% from Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2019.

IWML EPS has increased to Rs. 4.92 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.07 in March 2019.

IWML shares closed at 972.10 on June 11, 2020 (NSE) and has given -12.69% returns over the last 6 months