IWML Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.82 crore, down 63.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.82 crore in June 2022 down 63.01% from Rs. 40.07 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.89 crore in June 2022 down 33.06% from Rs. 47.64 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.88 crore in June 2022 down 31.92% from Rs. 68.86 crore in June 2021.

IWML EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.59 in June 2022 from Rs. 5.42 in June 2021.

IWML shares closed at 1,642.75 on July 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given 8.49% returns over the last 6 months and 24.77% over the last 12 months.