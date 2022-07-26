 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IWML Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.82 crore, down 63.01% Y-o-Y

Jul 26, 2022 / 11:28 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IIFL Wealth Management Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 14.82 crore in June 2022 down 63.01% from Rs. 40.07 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.89 crore in June 2022 down 33.06% from Rs. 47.64 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.88 crore in June 2022 down 31.92% from Rs. 68.86 crore in June 2021.

IWML EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.59 in June 2022 from Rs. 5.42 in June 2021.

IWML shares closed at 1,642.75 on July 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given 8.49% returns over the last 6 months and 24.77% over the last 12 months.

IIFL Wealth Management Limited
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 14.82 14.06 40.07
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 14.82 14.06 40.07
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 12.95 14.62 14.36
Depreciation 2.90 2.82 2.83
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -0.03 3.14 -1.87
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4.20 8.87 7.07
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.20 -15.40 17.68
Other Income 49.18 297.43 48.35
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 43.98 282.03 66.03
Interest 11.73 10.93 7.85
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 32.25 271.10 58.17
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 32.25 271.10 58.17
Tax 0.36 32.98 10.53
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 31.89 238.12 47.64
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 31.89 238.12 47.64
Equity Share Capital 17.75 17.74 17.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.59 26.85 5.42
Diluted EPS 3.55 26.32 5.35
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.59 26.85 5.42
Diluted EPS 3.55 26.32 5.35
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 26, 2022 11:22 am
