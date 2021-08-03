IWML Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 40.07 crore, up 16.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40.07 crore in June 2021 up 16.12% from Rs. 34.50 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.64 crore in June 2021 up 184.2% from Rs. 16.76 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 68.86 crore in June 2021 up 133.58% from Rs. 29.48 crore in June 2020.

IWML EPS has increased to Rs. 5.42 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.92 in June 2020.

IWML shares closed at 1,432.50 on August 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 34.05% returns over the last 6 months and 42.87% over the last 12 months.