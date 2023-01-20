 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IWML Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 39.22 crore, up 366.72% Y-o-Y

Jan 20, 2023 / 02:19 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IIFL Wealth Management Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 39.22 crore in December 2022 up 366.72% from Rs. 8.40 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 106.25 crore in December 2022 up 491.95% from Rs. 17.95 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 129.41 crore in December 2022 up 317.99% from Rs. 30.96 crore in December 2021.

IWML EPS has increased to Rs. 11.95 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.03 in December 2021.

IWML shares closed at 1,940.10 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 21.60% returns over the last 6 months and 21.60% over the last 12 months.

IIFL Wealth Management Limited
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 39.22 47.78 8.40
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 39.22 47.78 8.40
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 10.20 12.39 15.18
Depreciation 3.19 3.11 2.79
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 0.07 -0.03 0.08
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 10.02 5.09 5.40
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.74 27.22 -15.04
Other Income 110.48 258.06 43.21
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 126.22 285.28 28.17
Interest 15.80 14.64 12.98
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 110.42 270.64 15.20
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 110.42 270.64 15.20
Tax 4.17 6.29 -2.75
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 106.25 264.35 17.95
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 106.25 264.35 17.95
Equity Share Capital 17.80 17.77 17.73
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.95 29.77 2.03
Diluted EPS 11.68 29.16 1.99
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.95 29.75 2.03
Diluted EPS 11.68 29.16 1.99
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

