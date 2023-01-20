English
    IWML Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 39.22 crore, up 366.72% Y-o-Y

    January 20, 2023 / 02:19 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IIFL Wealth Management Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 39.22 crore in December 2022 up 366.72% from Rs. 8.40 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 106.25 crore in December 2022 up 491.95% from Rs. 17.95 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 129.41 crore in December 2022 up 317.99% from Rs. 30.96 crore in December 2021.

    IWML EPS has increased to Rs. 11.95 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.03 in December 2021.

    IWML shares closed at 1,940.10 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 21.60% returns over the last 6 months and 21.60% over the last 12 months.

    IIFL Wealth Management Limited
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations39.2247.788.40
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations39.2247.788.40
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.2012.3915.18
    Depreciation3.193.112.79
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.07-0.030.08
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.025.095.40
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.7427.22-15.04
    Other Income110.48258.0643.21
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax126.22285.2828.17
    Interest15.8014.6412.98
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax110.42270.6415.20
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax110.42270.6415.20
    Tax4.176.29-2.75
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities106.25264.3517.95
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period106.25264.3517.95
    Equity Share Capital17.8017.7717.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.9529.772.03
    Diluted EPS11.6829.161.99
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.9529.752.03
    Diluted EPS11.6829.161.99
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jan 20, 2023 02:11 pm