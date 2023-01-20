IWML Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 39.22 crore, up 366.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 39.22 crore in December 2022 up 366.72% from Rs. 8.40 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 106.25 crore in December 2022 up 491.95% from Rs. 17.95 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 129.41 crore in December 2022 up 317.99% from Rs. 30.96 crore in December 2021.

IWML EPS has increased to Rs. 11.95 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.03 in December 2021.

IWML shares closed at 1,940.10 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 21.60% returns over the last 6 months and 21.60% over the last 12 months.