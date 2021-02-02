IWML Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 40.11 crore, down 60.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40.11 crore in December 2020 down 60.57% from Rs. 101.71 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.81 crore in December 2020 up 862.5% from Rs. 2.60 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.05 crore in December 2020 up 102.68% from Rs. 16.80 crore in December 2019.

IWML EPS has increased to Rs. 2.26 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.30 in December 2019.

IWML shares closed at 1,042.05 on February 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 3.93% returns over the last 6 months and -20.77% over the last 12 months.