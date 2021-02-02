MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

IWML Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 40.11 crore, down 60.57% Y-o-Y

February 02, 2021 / 04:00 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IIFL Wealth Management Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 40.11 crore in December 2020 down 60.57% from Rs. 101.71 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.81 crore in December 2020 up 862.5% from Rs. 2.60 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.05 crore in December 2020 up 102.68% from Rs. 16.80 crore in December 2019.

IWML EPS has increased to Rs. 2.26 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.30 in December 2019.

Close

IWML shares closed at 1,042.05 on February 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 3.93% returns over the last 6 months and -20.77% over the last 12 months.

IIFL Wealth Management Limited
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations40.118.36101.71
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations40.118.36101.71
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost10.309.3460.52
Depreciation2.932.878.84
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies-0.161.000.00
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses8.273.4732.38
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.77-8.31-0.02
Other Income12.35360.327.98
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax31.12352.007.96
Interest4.676.999.44
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax26.46345.01-1.48
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax26.46345.01-1.48
Tax6.65-0.521.12
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities19.81345.53-2.60
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period19.81345.53-2.60
Equity Share Capital17.5317.4717.42
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.2639.60-0.30
Diluted EPS2.2439.11-0.29
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.2639.60-0.30
Diluted EPS2.2439.11-0.29
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #IIFL Wealth Management Limited #IWML #Miscellaneous #Results
first published: Feb 2, 2021 03:55 pm

Must Listen

Budget 2021 | Tax reforms, their impact and market reactions -- All you should know about the Union Budget

Budget 2021 | Tax reforms, their impact and market reactions -- All you should know about the Union Budget

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.