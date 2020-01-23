IWML Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 101.71 crore, up 50.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 101.71 crore in December 2019 up 50.78% from Rs. 67.46 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.60 crore in December 2019 up 83.01% from Rs. 15.29 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.80 crore in December 2019 up 198.25% from Rs. 17.10 crore in December 2018.

IWML shares closed at 1,314.40 on January 22, 2020 (NSE)