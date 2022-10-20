 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IWML Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 505.26 crore, up 4.03% Y-o-Y

Oct 20, 2022 / 09:51 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IIFL Wealth Management Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 505.26 crore in September 2022 up 4.03% from Rs. 485.66 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 174.37 crore in September 2022 up 22.38% from Rs. 142.49 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 335.49 crore in September 2022 up 17.21% from Rs. 286.23 crore in September 2021.

IWML EPS has increased to Rs. 19.63 in September 2022 from Rs. 16.15 in September 2021.

IWML shares closed at 1,894.80 on October 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.06% returns over the last 6 months and 14.41% over the last 12 months.

IIFL Wealth Management Limited
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 505.26 460.51 485.66
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 505.26 460.51 485.66
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 127.74 122.90 131.93
Depreciation 11.62 10.50 10.52
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -0.10 0.08 -1.60
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 60.59 56.94 86.42
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 305.41 270.09 258.40
Other Income 18.46 8.17 17.32
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 323.87 278.26 275.71
Interest 98.35 76.82 87.39
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 225.52 201.44 188.33
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 225.52 201.44 188.33
Tax 51.15 44.86 45.84
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 174.37 156.58 142.49
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 174.37 156.58 142.49
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 174.37 156.58 142.49
Equity Share Capital 17.77 17.75 17.69
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 19.63 17.65 16.15
Diluted EPS 19.24 17.42 15.80
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 19.63 17.65 16.15
Diluted EPS 19.24 17.42 15.80
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Oct 20, 2022 09:44 am
