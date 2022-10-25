IWML Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 505.26 crore, up 4.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 505.26 crore in September 2022 up 4.03% from Rs. 485.66 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 174.37 crore in September 2022 up 22.38% from Rs. 142.49 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 335.49 crore in September 2022 up 17.21% from Rs. 286.23 crore in September 2021.

IWML EPS has increased to Rs. 19.63 in September 2022 from Rs. 16.15 in September 2021.

IWML shares closed at 1,763.85 on October 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.83% returns over the last 6 months and 11.51% over the last 12 months.