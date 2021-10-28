IWML Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 485.66 crore, up 25.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 485.66 crore in September 2021 up 25.35% from Rs. 387.43 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 142.49 crore in September 2021 up 63.53% from Rs. 87.13 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 286.23 crore in September 2021 up 23.21% from Rs. 232.31 crore in September 2020.

IWML EPS has increased to Rs. 16.15 in September 2021 from Rs. 9.99 in September 2020.

IWML shares closed at 1,572.10 on October 27, 2021 (NSE)