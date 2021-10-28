MARKET NEWS

IWML Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 485.66 crore, up 25.35% Y-o-Y

October 28, 2021 / 06:09 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IIFL Wealth Management Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 485.66 crore in September 2021 up 25.35% from Rs. 387.43 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 142.49 crore in September 2021 up 63.53% from Rs. 87.13 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 286.23 crore in September 2021 up 23.21% from Rs. 232.31 crore in September 2020.

IWML EPS has increased to Rs. 16.15 in September 2021 from Rs. 9.99 in September 2020.

IWML shares closed at 1,572.10 on October 27, 2021 (NSE)

IIFL Wealth Management Limited
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'21Jun'21Sep'20
Net Sales/Income from operations485.66382.55387.43
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations485.66382.55387.43
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods----46.37
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-----33.74
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost131.93114.6496.37
Depreciation10.5210.3310.86
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies-1.60-1.241.37
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses86.4259.3853.74
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax258.40199.44212.46
Other Income17.3243.818.99
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax275.71243.25221.45
Interest87.3992.30108.61
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax188.33150.94112.84
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax188.33150.94112.84
Tax45.8434.0925.70
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities142.49116.8587.13
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period142.49116.8587.13
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates142.49116.8587.13
Equity Share Capital17.6917.5917.47
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS16.1513.299.99
Diluted EPS15.8013.129.87
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS16.1513.299.99
Diluted EPS15.8013.129.87
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 28, 2021 06:00 pm

