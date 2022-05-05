IWML Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 447.30 crore, up 6.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 447.30 crore in March 2022 up 6.5% from Rs. 420.00 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 165.46 crore in March 2022 up 60.17% from Rs. 103.30 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 320.70 crore in March 2022 up 33.73% from Rs. 239.81 crore in March 2021.

IWML EPS has increased to Rs. 18.66 in March 2022 from Rs. 11.77 in March 2021.

IWML shares closed at 1,727.70 on May 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 7.79% returns over the last 6 months and 52.82% over the last 12 months.