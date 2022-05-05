 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IWML Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 447.30 crore, up 6.5% Y-o-Y

May 05, 2022 / 09:59 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IIFL Wealth Management Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 447.30 crore in March 2022 up 6.5% from Rs. 420.00 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 165.46 crore in March 2022 up 60.17% from Rs. 103.30 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 320.70 crore in March 2022 up 33.73% from Rs. 239.81 crore in March 2021.

IWML EPS has increased to Rs. 18.66 in March 2022 from Rs. 11.77 in March 2021.

IWML shares closed at 1,727.70 on May 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 7.79% returns over the last 6 months and 52.82% over the last 12 months.

IIFL Wealth Management Limited
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 447.30 536.23 420.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 447.30 536.23 420.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 175.19 168.57 109.65
Depreciation 10.44 10.46 10.79
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -18.68 5.38 10.43
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 101.76 93.26 75.98
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 178.60 258.56 213.15
Other Income 131.67 34.39 15.87
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 310.26 292.95 229.02
Interest 96.11 95.07 94.20
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 214.16 197.87 134.82
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 214.16 197.87 134.82
Tax 48.70 44.94 31.51
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 165.46 152.94 103.30
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 165.46 152.94 103.30
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 165.46 152.94 103.30
Equity Share Capital 17.74 17.73 17.58
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 18.66 17.28 11.77
Diluted EPS 18.29 16.92 11.64
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 18.66 17.28 11.77
Diluted EPS 18.29 16.92 11.64
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 5, 2022 09:55 am
