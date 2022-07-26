 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

IWML Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 460.51 crore, up 20.38% Y-o-Y

Jul 26, 2022 / 11:31 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IIFL Wealth Management Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 460.51 crore in June 2022 up 20.38% from Rs. 382.55 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 156.58 crore in June 2022 up 34% from Rs. 116.85 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 288.76 crore in June 2022 up 13.87% from Rs. 253.58 crore in June 2021.

IWML EPS has increased to Rs. 17.65 in June 2022 from Rs. 13.29 in June 2021.

IWML shares closed at 1,642.75 on July 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given 8.49% returns over the last 6 months and 24.77% over the last 12 months.

IIFL Wealth Management Limited
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 460.51 447.30 382.55
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 460.51 447.30 382.55
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 122.90 175.19 114.64
Depreciation 10.50 10.44 10.33
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 0.08 -18.68 -1.24
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 56.94 101.76 59.38
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 270.09 178.60 199.44
Other Income 8.17 131.67 43.81
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 278.26 310.26 243.25
Interest 76.82 96.11 92.30
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 201.44 214.16 150.94
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 201.44 214.16 150.94
Tax 44.86 48.70 34.09
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 156.58 165.46 116.85
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 156.58 165.46 116.85
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 156.58 165.46 116.85
Equity Share Capital 17.75 17.74 17.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 17.65 18.66 13.29
Diluted EPS 17.42 18.29 13.12
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 17.65 18.66 13.29
Diluted EPS 17.42 18.29 13.12
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #IIFL Wealth Management Limited #IWML #Results
first published: Jul 26, 2022 11:22 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.