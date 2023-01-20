 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IWML Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 518.38 crore, down 3.33% Y-o-Y

Jan 20, 2023 / 02:27 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IIFL Wealth Management Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 518.38 crore in December 2022 down 3.33% from Rs. 536.23 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 171.54 crore in December 2022 up 12.16% from Rs. 152.94 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 341.29 crore in December 2022 up 12.48% from Rs. 303.41 crore in December 2021.

IWML EPS has increased to Rs. 19.30 in December 2022 from Rs. 17.28 in December 2021.

IWML shares closed at 1,940.10 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 21.60% returns over the last 6 months and 21.60% over the last 12 months.

IIFL Wealth Management Limited
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 518.38 505.26 536.23
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 518.38 505.26 536.23
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 128.24 127.74 168.57
Depreciation 11.72 11.62 10.46
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -3.69 -0.10 5.38
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 65.11 60.59 93.26
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 317.00 305.41 258.56
Other Income 12.57 18.46 34.39
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 329.57 323.87 292.95
Interest 106.32 98.35 95.07
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 223.25 225.52 197.87
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 223.25 225.52 197.87
Tax 51.72 51.15 44.94
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 171.53 174.37 152.94
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 171.53 174.37 152.94
Minority Interest 0.01 -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 171.54 174.37 152.94
Equity Share Capital 17.80 17.77 17.73
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 19.30 19.63 17.28
Diluted EPS 18.86 19.24 16.92
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 19.30 19.63 17.28
Diluted EPS 18.86 19.24 16.92
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

