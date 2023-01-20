English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Attend Today : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    IWML Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 518.38 crore, down 3.33% Y-o-Y

    January 20, 2023 / 02:27 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IIFL Wealth Management Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 518.38 crore in December 2022 down 3.33% from Rs. 536.23 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 171.54 crore in December 2022 up 12.16% from Rs. 152.94 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 341.29 crore in December 2022 up 12.48% from Rs. 303.41 crore in December 2021.

    IWML EPS has increased to Rs. 19.30 in December 2022 from Rs. 17.28 in December 2021.

    IWML shares closed at 1,940.10 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 21.60% returns over the last 6 months and 21.60% over the last 12 months.

    IIFL Wealth Management Limited
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations518.38505.26536.23
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations518.38505.26536.23
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost128.24127.74168.57
    Depreciation11.7211.6210.46
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies-3.69-0.105.38
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses65.1160.5993.26
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax317.00305.41258.56
    Other Income12.5718.4634.39
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax329.57323.87292.95
    Interest106.3298.3595.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax223.25225.52197.87
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax223.25225.52197.87
    Tax51.7251.1544.94
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities171.53174.37152.94
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period171.53174.37152.94
    Minority Interest0.01----
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates171.54174.37152.94
    Equity Share Capital17.8017.7717.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS19.3019.6317.28
    Diluted EPS18.8619.2416.92
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS19.3019.6317.28
    Diluted EPS18.8619.2416.92
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #IIFL Wealth Management Limited #IWML #Results
    first published: Jan 20, 2023 02:11 pm