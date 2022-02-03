IWML Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 536.23 crore, up 17.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 536.23 crore in December 2021 up 17.92% from Rs. 454.73 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 152.94 crore in December 2021 up 58.51% from Rs. 96.48 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 303.41 crore in December 2021 up 24.73% from Rs. 243.26 crore in December 2020.

IWML EPS has increased to Rs. 17.28 in December 2021 from Rs. 11.03 in December 2020.

IWML shares closed at 1,622.80 on February 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 13.28% returns over the last 6 months and 52.22% over the last 12 months.