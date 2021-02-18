IWML Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 454.73 crore, up 11.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 454.73 crore in December 2020 up 11.87% from Rs. 406.49 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 96.48 crore in December 2020 up 30.11% from Rs. 74.16 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 243.26 crore in December 2020 up 4.18% from Rs. 233.51 crore in December 2019.

IWML EPS has increased to Rs. 11.03 in December 2020 from Rs. 8.54 in December 2019.

IWML shares closed at 1,223.80 on February 17, 2021 (NSE) and has given 14.60% returns over the last 6 months and -20.88% over the last 12 months.