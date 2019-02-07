IVRCL Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 170.99 crore, down 46.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 170.99 crore in December 2018 down 46.45% from Rs. 319.34 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 410.11 crore in December 2018 down 29.91% from Rs. 315.70 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 26.37 crore in December 2018 up 74.21% from Rs. 102.26 crore in December 2017.

IVRCL shares closed at 0.80 on February 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given -46.67% returns over the last 6 months and -82.61% over the last 12 months.