IVRCL Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 170.99 crore, down 46.45% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IVRCL are:
Net Sales at Rs 170.99 crore in December 2018 down 46.45% from Rs. 319.34 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 410.11 crore in December 2018 down 29.91% from Rs. 315.70 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 26.37 crore in December 2018 up 74.21% from Rs. 102.26 crore in December 2017.
IVRCL shares closed at 0.80 on February 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given -46.67% returns over the last 6 months and -82.61% over the last 12 months.
|
|IVRCL
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|170.99
|234.03
|319.34
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|170.99
|234.03
|319.34
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|6.06
|9.91
|48.57
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|19.43
|15.90
|25.17
|Depreciation
|11.40
|12.74
|16.36
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|175.06
|227.26
|351.38
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-40.95
|-31.77
|-122.13
|Other Income
|3.19
|11.33
|3.51
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-37.77
|-20.44
|-118.62
|Interest
|301.38
|324.32
|198.09
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-339.14
|-344.77
|-316.72
|Exceptional Items
|-70.59
|-97.90
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-409.74
|-442.67
|-316.72
|Tax
|0.37
|0.37
|-1.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-410.11
|-443.04
|-315.70
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-410.11
|-443.04
|-315.70
|Equity Share Capital
|156.58
|156.58
|156.58
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.24
|-5.64
|-4.03
|Diluted EPS
|-5.24
|-5.64
|-4.03
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.24
|-5.64
|-4.03
|Diluted EPS
|-5.24
|-5.64
|-4.03
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited