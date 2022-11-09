IVP Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 167.19 crore, up 12.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 167.19 crore in September 2022 up 12.33% from Rs. 148.84 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.71 crore in September 2022 up 54.74% from Rs. 3.69 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.70 crore in September 2022 down 11.39% from Rs. 8.69 crore in September 2021.

IVP EPS has increased to Rs. 5.53 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.57 in September 2021.

IVP shares closed at 152.00 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.47% returns over the last 6 months and 28.49% over the last 12 months.