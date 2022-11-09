English
    IVP Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 167.19 crore, up 12.33% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 04:16 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IVP are:

    Net Sales at Rs 167.19 crore in September 2022 up 12.33% from Rs. 148.84 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.71 crore in September 2022 up 54.74% from Rs. 3.69 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.70 crore in September 2022 down 11.39% from Rs. 8.69 crore in September 2021.

    IVP EPS has increased to Rs. 5.53 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.57 in September 2021.

    IVP shares closed at 152.00 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.47% returns over the last 6 months and 28.49% over the last 12 months.

    IVP
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations167.19162.17148.84
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations167.19162.17148.84
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials140.74140.45119.52
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.450.220.27
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.18-5.346.32
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.814.914.07
    Depreciation1.321.281.28
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses14.3513.7710.80
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.706.886.58
    Other Income0.680.640.83
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.387.527.41
    Interest3.382.802.44
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.004.724.97
    Exceptional Items4.41----
    P/L Before Tax7.414.724.97
    Tax1.701.221.28
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.713.503.69
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.713.503.69
    Equity Share Capital10.3310.3310.33
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.533.383.57
    Diluted EPS5.533.383.57
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.533.383.57
    Diluted EPS5.533.383.57
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Nov 9, 2022 04:10 pm